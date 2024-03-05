Would Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Stock like to attract the attention of traders?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -6.60% within the last five trades and -18.52% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -91.26% in the last 6 months and -85.68% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. KXIN stock is trading at a margin of -7.12%, -54.68% and -90.17% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, KXIN deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -97.14 percent below its 52-week high and 7.36 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -96.15. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.