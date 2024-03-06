A New Look at GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) Stock’s Hidden Strategies

Susquehanna raised the price target for the GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) stock from “a Positive” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on Mar-06-24, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 14, 2024 by Citigroup that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $56 for GFS stock. The research report from JP Morgan has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral, with a price target set at $56. The stock was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald, who disclosed in a research note on January 23, 2024, to Overweight and set the price objective to $70. In their research brief published December 15, 2023, BofA Securities analysts downgraded the GlobalFoundries Inc stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $65.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.58, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.06, which implies that the company surprised the market by 10.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.23. This is an average of 14 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.24 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.19. According to 13 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.52B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.55B and a low estimate of $1.51B.