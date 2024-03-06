Are there any attempts to gain ground? Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) Stock

TD Cowen raised the price target for the Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) stock from “a Market perform” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on February 08, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from Citigroup has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $39. The stock was upgraded by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on December 20, 2023, from Underweight to Equal-Weight and set the price objective to $35. In their research brief published December 01, 2023, Stifel analysts initiated the Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc stock to Hold with a price target of $28.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.87, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.39, which implies that the company surprised the market by -44.80%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.29. This is an average of 16 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.64 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.87. According to 17 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.71B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.88B and a low estimate of $1.52B.