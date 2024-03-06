BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) Stock is trading Above 176.09% From 50-Day SMA

Jefferies lowered the price target for the BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on December 02, 2021, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 02, 2021 by BofA Securities that downgraded the stock from a Buy to an Underperform with a price target of $5 for BYSI stock. In their research brief published September 09, 2021, Robert W. Baird analysts initiated the BeyondSpring Inc stock to Outperform with a price target of $50.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.24 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.26, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.02, which implies that the company surprised the market by 7.70%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2022) is $0. This is an average of 0 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $30M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $30M and a low estimate of $30M.