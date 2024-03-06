Braskem S.A. ADR (BAK) Stock Is Emerging from the Clouds

UBS raised the price target for the Braskem S.A. ADR (NYSE:BAK) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Sell”. The rating was released on August 29, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on July 05, 2023 by JP Morgan that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to a Neutral with a price target of $11 for BAK stock. In their research brief published May 08, 2023, Scotiabank analysts upgraded the Braskem S.A. ADR stock from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform with a price target of $16.75.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.62 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$1.18, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.56, which implies that the company surprised the market by 47.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.55. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.55 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.55.