The high-quality value of Fluor Corporation (FLR) Stock is hidden beneath the surface

KeyBanc Capital Markets raised the price target for the Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) stock to “a Sector weight”. The rating was released on January 10, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 04, 2023 by UBS that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $47 for FLR stock. The research report from DA Davidson has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $40. The stock was upgraded by Robert W. Baird, who disclosed in a research note on February 23, 2022, from Neutral to Outperform and set the price objective to $29. In their research brief published November 15, 2021, BofA Securities analysts upgraded the Fluor Corporation stock from Underperform to Neutral with a price target of $24.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.57, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.11, which implies that the company surprised the market by 19.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.55. This is an average of 6 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.62 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.46. According to 5 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $4.02B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $4.34B and a low estimate of $3.8B.