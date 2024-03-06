Why American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE:AXL) Stock Slipped -17.66% in Last Month?

UBS raised the price target for the American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE:AXL) stock from “a Sell” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on February 28, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 17, 2024 by UBS that downgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Sell with a price target of $6.50 for AXL stock. The research report from BofA Securities has downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform, with a price target set at $8. The stock was initiated by UBS, who disclosed in a research note on September 13, 2023, to Neutral and set the price objective to $9. In their research brief published February 15, 2023, Barclays analysts initiated the American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc stock to Equal Weight with a price target of $10.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.09 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.19, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.1, which implies that the company surprised the market by 52.60%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.01. This is an average of 8 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.05 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.11. According to 6 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.52B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.54B and a low estimate of $1.5B.