A fresh round of sideways trading continues for LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) Stock.

Piper Sandler lowered the price target for the LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Underweight”. The rating was released on February 29, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 31, 2024 by UBS that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $9 for LXU stock. The research report from Piper Sandler has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral, with a price target set at $12. The stock was downgraded by Jefferies, who disclosed in a research note on April 13, 2023, from Buy to Hold and set the price objective to $10. In their research brief published March 14, 2023, Deutsche Bank analysts initiated the LSB Industries, Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $16.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.02 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.04, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.06, which implies that the company surprised the market by -150.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.17. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.21 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.13. According to 4 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $139.4M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $153.59M and a low estimate of $121M.