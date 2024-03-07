It’s not the right time to quit: Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Stock

DA Davidson lowered the price target for the Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on January 02, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 27, 2023 by BofA Securities that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $53 for HAS stock. The research report from Citigroup has initiated the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $62. The stock was initiated by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on September 27, 2023, to Overweight and set the price objective to $84. In their research brief published August 25, 2023, Stifel analysts reiterated the Hasbro, Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $94.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.66, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.28, which implies that the company surprised the market by -42.40%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.32. This is an average of 10 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.54 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.15. According to 10 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $768.57M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.03B and a low estimate of $717.26M.