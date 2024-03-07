JD.com Inc ADR (JD) Stock is more thoughtful than you think

UBS lowered the price target for the JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on November 01, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 16, 2023 by Bernstein that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Mkt perform with a price target of $31 for JD stock. The research report from Morgan Stanley has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight, with a price target set at $33. The stock was downgraded by Macquarie, who disclosed in a research note on October 13, 2023, from Outperform to Neutral and set the price objective to $32. In their research brief published April 13, 2023, UBS analysts downgraded the JD.com Inc ADR stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $43.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 9.21% within the last five trades and 11.26% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -27.29% in the last 6 months and -6.32% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. JD stock is trading at a margin of 7.85%, 3.18% and -17.14% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.