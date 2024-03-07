There is no better tap than Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Stock

The Benchmark Company raised the price target for the Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on August 18, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 14, 2023 by Canaccord Genuity that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Hold with a price target of $5 for SGHC stock. The stock was initiated by Canaccord Genuity, who disclosed in a research note on April 22, 2022, to Buy and set the price objective to $14. In their research brief published March 14, 2022, Needham analysts initiated the Super Group (SGHC) Limited stock to Buy with a price target of $11.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.02, which indicates the company missed its estimate by $0, which implies that the company surprised the market by 0.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is $0.01. This is an average of 2 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.02 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $327M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $345.81M and a low estimate of $303.91M.