Top-line Growth is Likely to Be Driven by International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Stock

Stifel lowered the price target for the International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on March 04, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 01, 2024 by Truist that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Hold with a price target of $30 for IGT stock. The research report from Jefferies has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $29. The stock was upgraded by Susquehanna, who disclosed in a research note on May 11, 2023, from Neutral to Positive and set the price objective to $31. In their research brief published April 20, 2023, B. Riley Securities analysts initiated the International Game Technology PLC stock to Buy with a price target of $43.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.39, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.07, which implies that the company surprised the market by 17.90%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is $0.41. This is an average of 3 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.5 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.34. According to 5 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.11B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.12B and a low estimate of $1.09B.