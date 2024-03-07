Why Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) Stock up 11.09% in Last Week?

Noble Capital Markets raised the price target for the Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Market perform”. The rating was released on September 13, 2018, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 14, 2018 by H.C. Wainwright that reiterated the stock to a Buy with a price target of $3.25 for ASM stock. The research report from Rodman & Renshaw has reiterated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $4. The stock was reiterated by Euro Pacific Capital, who disclosed in a research note on March 28, 2016, to Buy and set the price objective to $2.10. In their research brief published May 30, 2014, H.C. Wainwright analysts initiated the Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. stock to Buy with a price target of $2.10.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.01 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.01, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.02, which implies that the company surprised the market by -200.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is $0.01. This is an average of 2 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.03 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0. According to 2 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $12.02M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $14.55M and a low estimate of $9.5M.