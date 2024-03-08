Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Stock is trading Below -69.52% From 50-Day SMA

Wedbush raised the price target for the Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on May 11, 2018, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 30, 2017 by B. Riley FBR Inc. that reiterated the stock to a Neutral with a price target of $9 for EXPR stock. The research report from Wolfe Research has reiterated the stock to Peer Perform, with a price target set at $6. The stock was reiterated by UBS, who disclosed in a research note on June 02, 2017, to Sell and set the price objective to $6. In their research brief published April 18, 2017, UBS analysts reiterated the Express Inc. stock to Sell with a price target of $8.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$9.83 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$7.18, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$2.65, which implies that the company surprised the market by -36.90%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Jan 2024) is -$13.57. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$13.57 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$13.57. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $576.3M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $576.3M and a low estimate of $576.3M.