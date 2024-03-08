Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Stock Reported EPS of $0.27 in Last Quarter

UBS raised the price target for the Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on January 16, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 08, 2024 by Bernstein that upgraded the stock from a Mkt perform to an Outperform with a price target of $48.50 for FCX stock. The research report from JP Morgan has initiated the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $42. The stock was initiated by Bernstein, who disclosed in a research note on June 29, 2023, to Mkt Perform and set the price objective to $41. In their research brief published March 14, 2023, Scotiabank analysts upgraded the Freeport-McMoRan Inc stock from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform with a price target of $50.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.22, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.05, which implies that the company surprised the market by 22.70%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.38. This is an average of 9 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.51 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.26. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $5.68B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $5.99B and a low estimate of $5.29B.