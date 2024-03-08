GXO Logistics Inc (GXO) Stock is poised for a successful quarter

TD Cowen raised the price target for the GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on February 15, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 12, 2024 by TD Cowen that reiterated the stock to an Outperform with a price target of $70 for GXO stock. The research report from UBS has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $74. The stock was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas, who disclosed in a research note on February 02, 2023, from Neutral to Underperform and set the price objective to $40. In their research brief published January 09, 2023, Morgan Stanley analysts upgraded the GXO Logistics Inc stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight with a price target of $60.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.7 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.68, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.02, which implies that the company surprised the market by 2.90%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.45. This is an average of 12 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.53 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.41. According to 12 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $2.38B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $2.44B and a low estimate of $2.3B.