Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Stock is trading Higher 4.40% From 200-Day SMA

Deutsche Bank raised the price target for the Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on January 30, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 15, 2023 by BMO Capital Markets that downgraded the stock from a Market perform to an Underperform with a price target of $15 for IRT stock. The research report from BMO Capital Markets has downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform, with a price target set at $19. The stock was upgraded by JMP Securities, who disclosed in a research note on May 08, 2023, from Mkt Perform to Mkt Outperform and set the price objective to $20.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.18 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.01, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.19, which implies that the company surprised the market by -1,900.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.19. This is an average of 2 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.22 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.16. According to 7 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $160.64M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $163.82M and a low estimate of $156M.