initiated: Barclays Recommends PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Stock to “an Overweight”

Barclays raised the price target for the PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on February 08, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 03, 2024 by Wells Fargo that upgraded the stock from an Equal weight to an Overweight with a price target of $44 for PNM stock. The research report from Mizuho has downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target set at $41. The stock was upgraded by Mizuho, who disclosed in a research note on September 26, 2023, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $50.30. In their research brief published May 16, 2023, Siebert Williams Shank analysts upgraded the PNM Resources Inc stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $55.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.15, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by 20.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.45. This is an average of 3 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.51 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.38. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $551.33M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $551.33M and a low estimate of $551.33M.