Analysts Rating: TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) Stock Won “a Buy” Rating From CLSA

CLSA raised the price target for the TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on January 26, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 25, 2024 by JP Morgan that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Overweight with a price target of $15 for TAL stock. The stock was initiated by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on November 07, 2023, to Overweight and set the price objective to $10.50. In their research brief published October 16, 2023, UBS analysts upgraded the TAL Education Group ADR stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $11.60.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.02, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.02, which implies that the company surprised the market by -100.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Feb 2024) is $0.02. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.05 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.01. According to 7 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $391.29M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $403.73M and a low estimate of $376.9M.