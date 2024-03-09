Opportunities: Lyft Inc (LYFT) Stock in the Short-Term and the Long-Term

Argus raised the price target for the Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on March 05, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 04, 2024 by RBC Capital Mkts that upgraded the stock from a Sector perform to an Outperform with a price target of $23 for LYFT stock. The stock was downgraded by Goldman, who disclosed in a research note on January 11, 2024, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $15. In their research brief published January 09, 2024, BMO Capital Markets analysts initiated the Lyft Inc stock to Market Perform with a price target of $15.

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.08, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.1, which implies that the company surprised the market by 125.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.02. This is an average of 16 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.15 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.88. According to 28 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.15B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.23B and a low estimate of $940.1M.

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 11.99% within the last five trades and 47.07% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 69.69% in the last 6 months and 49.96% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. LYFT stock is trading at a margin of 14.70%, 27.93% and 55.10% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, LYFT deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -5.74 percent below its 52-week high and 133.25 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 76.27. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Lyft Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -8.76 percent and the profit margin is -7.73 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 33.15 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $7.32 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 21.26. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.66 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 13.52, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 15.29 percent of Lyft Inc shares are owned by insiders, and 75.15 percent are held by financial institutions. Sverchek Kristin, the PRESIDENT at Lyft Inc (LYFT) has sold 3,500 shares of firm on Mar 04 ’24 at a price of $17.51 against the total amount of $61291.0. In another inside trade, Sverchek Kristin, PRESIDENT of Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) sold 6,500 shares of the firm on Mar 01 ’24 for a total worth of $0.11 million at a price of $16.30. An inside trade which took place on Feb 29 ’24, Director of Lyft Inc Green Logan sold 11,867 shares of firm against total price of $0.19 million at the cost of $15.69 per share.