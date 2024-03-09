Top-line Growth is Likely to Be Driven by Beneficient (BENF) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -16.00% within the last five trades and -71.12% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -97.16% in the last 6 months and -79.46% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BENF stock is trading at a margin of -53.79%, -70.33% and -95.55% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BENF deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -99.44 percent below its 52-week high and 2.67 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -95.99. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.