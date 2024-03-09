What are the chances of the U Power Ltd (UCAR) Stock tortoise growing into a hare?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -24.36% within the last five trades and -10.47% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -98.68% in the last 6 months and -85.61% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. UCAR stock is trading at a margin of -25.43%, -45.50% and -98.16% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, UCAR deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -99.92 percent below its 52-week high and -1.67 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -98.51. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.