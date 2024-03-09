Will Earnings Beat Estimates? Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) Stock

New Street raised the price target for the Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on February 27, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 16, 2024 by Daiwa Securities that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $130 for ARM stock. The research report from TD Cowen has reiterated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $95. The stock was reiterated by Rosenblatt, who disclosed in a research note on December 26, 2023, to Buy and set the price objective to $110. In their research brief published December 18, 2023, Deutsche Bank analysts downgraded the Arm Holdings plc. ADR stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $70.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.25, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.04, which implies that the company surprised the market by 16.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.3. This is an average of 18 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.32 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.29. According to 18 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $875.59M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $888.65M and a low estimate of $850M.