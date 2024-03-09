With upside potential, Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) Stock is well-positioned to grow

Argus raised the price target for the Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) stock from “a Sell” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on February 29, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from Mizuho has downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform, with a price target set at $5. The stock was initiated by TD Cowen, who disclosed in a research note on September 13, 2023, to Underperform and set the price objective to $10. In their research brief published April 14, 2023, BMO Capital Markets analysts resumed the Beyond Meat Inc stock to Market Perform with a price target of $16.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.92 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.88, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.04, which implies that the company surprised the market by -4.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.66. This is an average of 8 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.55 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.8. According to 9 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $75.38M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $82.44M and a low estimate of $72M.