ADTRAN Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN) stock Posted Gross Margin of 37.00 percent in Last Year: Is Justifiable?

Argus raised the price target for the ADTRAN Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on November 20, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 07, 2023 by Rosenblatt that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $7 for ADTN stock. The research report from Northland Capital has downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform, with a price target set at $13. The stock was upgraded by Loop Capital, who disclosed in a research note on September 26, 2022, from Hold to Buy and set the price objective to $26. In their research brief published July 14, 2022, Needham analysts initiated the ADTRAN Holdings Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $28.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 5.16% within the last five trades and -4.23% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -24.85% in the last 6 months and 0.49% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ADTN stock is trading at a margin of -1.87%, -8.94% and -21.30% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.