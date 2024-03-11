Biolase Inc (BIOL) Stock: Values And Value Intersection

The Benchmark Company raised the price target for the Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock to “a Speculative buy”. The rating was released on June 19, 2019, according to finviz. The research report from WallachBeth has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $2.50. The stock was reiterated by WallachBeth, who disclosed in a research note on November 12, 2013, to Buy and set the price objective to $2.75. In their research brief published August 08, 2013, WallachBeth analysts reiterated the Biolase Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $4.50.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$3.89 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$1.85, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$2.04, which implies that the company surprised the market by -110.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$2.55. This is an average of 2 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$1.8 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$3.31. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $13.55M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $14.2M and a low estimate of $13.1M.