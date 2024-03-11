Facts about Annexon Inc (ANNX) Stock that you might not know

JP Morgan raised the price target for the Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on March 01, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 21, 2023 by BofA Securities that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $6 for ANNX stock. The research report from Wells Fargo has initiated the stock to Overweight, with a price target set at $11. The stock was downgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on May 26, 2023, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $3. In their research brief published May 25, 2023, JP Morgan analysts downgraded the Annexon Inc stock from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $9.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -16.75% within the last five trades and -11.09% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 108.82% in the last 6 months and 94.90% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ANNX stock is trading at a margin of -6.66%, 2.23% and 49.24% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.