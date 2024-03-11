Hold on to your shares: Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) Stock

JMP Securities raised the price target for the Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) stock from “a Mkt outperform” to “a Mkt perform”. The rating was released on March 08, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 04, 2024 by Susquehanna that downgraded the stock from a Positive to a Neutral with a price target of $6 for RSI stock. The research report from Susquehanna has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Positive, with a price target set at $4.25. The stock was initiated by Susquehanna, who disclosed in a research note on July 20, 2022, to Neutral and set the price objective to $6. In their research brief published June 28, 2022, JMP Securities analysts initiated the Rush Street Interactive Inc stock to Mkt Outperform with a price target of $12.

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.34% within the last five trades and 4.86% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 13.23% in the last 6 months and 47.34% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. RSI stock is trading at a margin of 2.23%, 14.14% and 37.08% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

As of the close of trading, RSI deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -20.38 percent below its 52-week high and 110.11 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 57.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Rush Street Interactive Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -7.47 percent and the profit margin is -2.65 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 28.41 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $416.83 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 22.56. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.60 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 7.84, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 9.10 percent of Rush Street Interactive Inc shares are owned by insiders, and 77.11 percent are held by financial institutions. Sauers Kyle, the Chief Financial Officer at Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) has sold 15,410 shares of firm on Oct 24 ’23 at a price of $3.82 against the total amount of $58903.0. In another inside trade, SCHWARTZ RICHARD TODD, Chief Executive Officer of Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) sold 57,992 shares of the firm on Sep 28 ’23 for a total worth of $0.26 million at a price of $4.56. An inside trade which took place on Sep 28 ’23, Chief Financial Officer of Rush Street Interactive Inc Sauers Kyle sold 23,199 shares of firm against total price of $0.11 million at the cost of $4.56 per share.