Is Opera Ltd ADR (OPRA) Stock A Better Investment Than Its Rivals?

B. Riley Securities raised the price target for the Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on December 14, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Cowen has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $10. The stock was initiated by Lake Street, who disclosed in a research note on October 02, 2019, to Buy and set the price objective to $19. In their research brief published July 17, 2019, B. Riley FBR analysts initiated the Opera Ltd ADR stock to Buy with a price target of $14.50.

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 10.71% within the last five trades and 39.13% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 10.08% in the last 6 months and 41.78% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. OPRA stock is trading at a margin of 31.61%, 32.78% and 10.45% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.