Is Vimeo Inc (VMEO) Stock a good value investment?

Jefferies lowered the price target for the Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ:VMEO) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on January 05, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on May 06, 2022 by Piper Sandler that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to a Neutral with a price target of $10 for VMEO stock. The research report from JP Morgan has reiterated the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $21. The stock was downgraded by Cowen, who disclosed in a research note on November 05, 2021, from Outperform to Market Perform and set the price objective to $30. In their research brief published September 22, 2021, Wells Fargo analysts initiated the Vimeo Inc stock to Overweight with a price target of $47.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -1.20% within the last five trades and 31.65% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 23.75% in the last 6 months and 32.71% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. VMEO stock is trading at a margin of 15.34%, 23.77% and 27.89% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.