It’s Better to Hope for Prosperity than Become Adversary: EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) Stock

Goldman raised the price target for the EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on October 16, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Morgan Stanley has resumed the stock to Equal-Weight, with a price target set at $23. The stock was downgraded by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on April 13, 2021, from Overweight to Equal-Weight and set the price objective to $33. In their research brief published February 07, 2020, Needham analysts initiated the EHang Holdings Ltd ADR stock to Buy with a price target of $14.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.06 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.16, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.1, which implies that the company surprised the market by 62.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.1. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.1 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.1. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $7.83M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $7.83M and a low estimate of $7.83M.