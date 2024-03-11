NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) stock Posted Operating Margin of 0.00 percent in Last Year: Is Admissible?

Wolfe Research raised the price target for the NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) stock from “a Peer perform” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on August 16, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on August 15, 2023 by Stifel that upgraded the stock from a Hold to a Buy with a price target of $9 for NEXT stock. The research report from Stifel has upgraded the stock from Sell to Hold, with a price target set at $6. The stock was downgraded by Stifel, who disclosed in a research note on April 26, 2022, from Hold to Sell and set the price objective to $4. In their research brief published April 01, 2022, Credit Suisse analysts downgraded the NextDecade Corporation stock from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of $7.50.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 5.98% within the last five trades and 6.64% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -12.59% in the last 6 months and 1.78% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. NEXT stock is trading at a margin of 1.94%, 5.46% and -5.49% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.