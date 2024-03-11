Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) Stock: Pessimism is a stepping stone to opportunity

Raymond James raised the price target for the Revolve Group Inc (NYSE:RVLV) stock from “a Mkt perform” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on February 28, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 17, 2024 by Piper Sandler that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Overweight with a price target of $21 for RVLV stock. The research report from Goldman has initiated the stock to Sell, with a price target set at $12. The stock was downgraded by Robert W. Baird, who disclosed in a research note on January 04, 2024, from Outperform to Neutral and set the price objective to $17. In their research brief published January 04, 2024, Jefferies analysts downgraded the Revolve Group Inc stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $17.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.02, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by 150.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.08. This is an average of 19 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.17 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.04. According to 17 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $271.72M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $280M and a low estimate of $266M.