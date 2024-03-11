The future of Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) Stock is still in tatters?

Northland Capital raised the price target for the Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Market perform”. The rating was released on May 22, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on April 11, 2022 by Stifel that upgraded the stock from a Hold to a Buy with a price target of $21 for PLAB stock. The research report from Stifel has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $13. The stock was upgraded by Stifel, who disclosed in a research note on September 11, 2020, from Hold to Buy and set the price objective to $13. In their research brief published June 22, 2020, Stifel analysts downgraded the Photronics, Inc. stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $13.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.49, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.01, which implies that the company surprised the market by -2.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Apr 2024) is $0.55. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.55 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.55. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $231M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $231M and a low estimate of $231M.