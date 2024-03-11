Top-line Growth is Likely to Be Driven by FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY) Stock

Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for the FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) stock from “an Overweight” to “an Equal-weight”. The rating was released on November 14, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from TD Cowen has downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform, with a price target set at $7. The stock was downgraded by Goldman, who disclosed in a research note on July 18, 2023, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $10. In their research brief published June 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley analysts upgraded the FREYR Battery Inc. stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight with a price target of $13.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.34% within the last five trades and 12.90% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -72.44% in the last 6 months and -13.37% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. FREY stock is trading at a margin of 2.52%, 7.84% and -61.46% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.