Yummy or too sour? Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) Stock

Wedbush lowered the price target for the Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on November 08, 2023, according to finviz. The stock was initiated by Wells Fargo, who disclosed in a research note on April 06, 2022, to Overweight and set the price objective to $67. In their research brief published October 07, 2021, Jefferies analysts resumed the Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $120.

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.72% within the last five trades and 36.19% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -38.54% in the last 6 months and 28.57% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ZNTL stock is trading at a margin of 13.73%, 12.33% and -20.95% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ZNTL deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -51.08 percent below its 52-week high and 60.98 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 29.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 0.00 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.09 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.49, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 10.07 percent of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are owned by insiders, and 109.87 percent are held by financial institutions. Epperly Melissa B,, the Chief Financial Officer at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) has sold 2,573 shares of firm on Feb 12 ’24 at a price of $11.44 against the total amount of $29435.0. In another inside trade, Gallagher Cam, President of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) sold 1,173 shares of the firm on Feb 12 ’24 for a total worth of $13419.0 at a price of $11.44. An inside trade which took place on Feb 02 ’24, President of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc Gallagher Cam sold 11,552 shares of firm against total price of $0.13 million at the cost of $11.54 per share.