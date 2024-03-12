A Real Picture of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Stock: The Fundamentals

Wedbush lowered the price target for the Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on February 20, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 02, 2024 by Jefferies that upgraded the stock from a Hold to a Buy with a price target of $12 for HPP stock. The research report from Goldman has upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral, with a price target set at $6.25. The stock was downgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on November 13, 2023, from Neutral to Underperform and set the price objective to $4. In their research brief published October 18, 2023, Mizuho analysts upgraded the Hudson Pacific Properties Inc stock from Underperform to Neutral with a price target of $7.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.03 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.39, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.36, which implies that the company surprised the market by 92.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.48. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.48 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.48. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $215.3M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $216.05M and a low estimate of $214.75M.