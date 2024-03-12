Alliance Global Partners Assigned “a Buy” Rating to Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

Alliance Global Partners raised the price target for the Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on February 06, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 17, 2023 by Telsey Advisory Group that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Market perform with a price target of $2 for HNST stock. The research report from Loop Capital has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $3. The stock was downgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on March 28, 2022, from Neutral to Underperform and set the price objective to $6.50. In their research brief published March 25, 2022, Jefferies analysts downgraded the Honest Company Inc stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $5.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.08, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.09, which implies that the company surprised the market by 112.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.08. This is an average of 5 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.03 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.1. According to 4 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $83.94M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $86.77M and a low estimate of $81.5M.