Are Options A Good Investment Right Now? Magnite Inc (MGNI) Stock

BofA Securities raised the price target for the Magnite Inc (NASDAQ:MGNI) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on January 11, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on August 16, 2023 by Evercore ISI that upgraded the stock from an In-line to an Outperform with a price target of $14 for MGNI stock. The research report from B. Riley Securities has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $15. The stock was initiated by The Benchmark Company, who disclosed in a research note on July 14, 2022, to Buy and set the price objective to $18. In their research brief published September 22, 2021, Berenberg analysts initiated the Magnite Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $37.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.28, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.01, which implies that the company surprised the market by 3.60%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.01. This is an average of 6 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.04 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.03. According to 9 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $124.33M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $125M and a low estimate of $123.3M.