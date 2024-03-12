Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) stock is trading -62.87 percent below its 52-week high

Lake Street raised the price target for the Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on July 31, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 13, 2023 by Rosenblatt that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $10 for BCOV stock. The research report from Rosenblatt has initiated the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $8. The stock was downgraded by Lake Street, who disclosed in a research note on February 17, 2022, from Buy to Hold and set the price objective to $9. In their research brief published October 28, 2021, Northland Capital analysts downgraded the Brightcove Inc stock from Outperform to Market Perform with a price target of $23.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.01, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by 300.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0. This is an average of 2 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.01 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0. According to 2 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $49.55M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $49.6M and a low estimate of $49.5M.