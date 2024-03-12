Does A Technical Metric Suggest That Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) Stock Is Ready To Rise?

Goldman raised the price target for the Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on November 20, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on September 18, 2023 by Barclays that reiterated the stock to an Overweight with a price target of $18 for IOVA stock. The research report from Wells Fargo has upgraded the stock from Equal Weight to Overweight, with a price target set at $17. The stock was resumed by Wells Fargo, who disclosed in a research note on March 27, 2023, to Equal Weight and set the price objective to $11. In their research brief published January 27, 2023, Piper Sandler analysts upgraded the Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc stock from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $14.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.45 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.43, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.02, which implies that the company surprised the market by -4.70%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.41. This is an average of 11 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.32 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.5. According to 11 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $2.22M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $6M and a low estimate of $500k.