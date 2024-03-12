Earnings and valuation of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Stock are impressive

BMO Capital Markets lowered the price target for the CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Market perform”. The rating was released on November 14, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on July 07, 2022 by Wedbush that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Neutral with a price target of $2 for CTMX stock. The research report from Piper Sandler has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral, with a price target set at $1.50. The stock was downgraded by Mizuho, who disclosed in a research note on July 07, 2022, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $4. In their research brief published July 07, 2022, Jefferies analysts downgraded the CytomX Therapeutics Inc stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $2.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.19, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.23, which implies that the company surprised the market by 121.10%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.03. This is an average of 7 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.12 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.24. According to 7 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $21.04M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $31.1M and a low estimate of $10M.