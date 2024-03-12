Earnings and valuation of Wayfair Inc (W) Stock are impressive

Raymond James raised the price target for the Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) stock from “a Mkt perform” to “a Strong buy”. The rating was released on February 16, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 16, 2024 by Morgan Stanley that upgraded the stock from an Equal-weight to an Overweight with a price target of $80 for W stock. The research report from BMO Capital Markets has initiated the stock to Market Perform, with a price target set at $57. The stock was initiated by Deutsche Bank, who disclosed in a research note on November 16, 2023, to Buy and set the price objective to $55. In their research brief published October 17, 2023, Stifel analysts initiated the Wayfair Inc stock to Hold with a price target of $51.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.11 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.16, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.05, which implies that the company surprised the market by 31.20%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.45. This is an average of 25 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.13 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$1.42. According to 28 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $2.64B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $2.69B and a low estimate of $2.61B.