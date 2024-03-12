If you still want to check out Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) Stock, you should do so again

BofA Securities raised the price target for the Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on November 02, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on June 06, 2023 by BofA Securities that upgraded the stock from an Underperform to a Neutral with a price target of $8.75 for OSCR stock. The research report from Wells Fargo has upgraded the stock from Equal Weight to Overweight, with a price target set at $4. The stock was downgraded by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on November 14, 2022, from Overweight to Equal-Weight and set the price objective to $5. In their research brief published June 15, 2022, BofA Securities analysts downgraded the Oscar Health Inc stock from Neutral to Underperform with a price target of $4.50.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.66 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.72, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.06, which implies that the company surprised the market by 8.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.27. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.33 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.22. According to 2 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $2.04B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $2.05B and a low estimate of $2.03B.