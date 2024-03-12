Invest in Montauk Renewables Inc (MNTK) Stock with the prospect of future returns

Scotiabank raised the price target for the Montauk Renewables Inc (NASDAQ:MNTK) stock from “a Sector perform” to “a Sector outperform”. The rating was released on November 13, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from B. Riley Securities has initiated the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $6.50. The stock was upgraded by Tudor Pickering Holt & Co., who disclosed in a research note on May 12, 2023, from Sell to Hold and set the price objective to $7.50. In their research brief published April 13, 2023, UBS analysts upgraded the Montauk Renewables Inc stock from Sell to Neutral with a price target of $7.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.1, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.01, which implies that the company surprised the market by -10.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is $0.07. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.1 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.05. According to 2 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $56.87M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $60.87M and a low estimate of $52.86M.