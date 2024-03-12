Is Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) Stock worth its current valuation?

Guggenheim raised the price target for the Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on May 27, 2020, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 20, 2020 by Needham that reiterated the stock to a Buy with a price target of $48 for HRTX stock. The research report from Needham has reiterated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $64. The stock was initiated by Evercore ISI, who disclosed in a research note on April 05, 2018, to Outperform and set the price objective to $56. In their research brief published March 19, 2018, Mizuho analysts reiterated the Heron Therapeutics Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $35.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.17 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.29, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.12, which implies that the company surprised the market by 41.40%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.16. This is an average of 3 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.13 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.19. According to 2 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $30.97M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $31.7M and a low estimate of $30.25M.