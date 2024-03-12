Offering unique exposure at competitive prices: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) Stock

Oppenheimer raised the price target for the Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Perform”. The rating was released on November 04, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on May 05, 2022 by Cantor Fitzgerald that resumed the stock to an Overweight with a price target of $25 for AUPH stock. The research report from Oppenheimer has upgraded the stock from Perform to Outperform, with a price target set at $31. The stock was downgraded by Oppenheimer, who disclosed in a research note on October 28, 2021, from Outperform to Perform and set the price objective to $32. In their research brief published January 25, 2021, H.C. Wainwright analysts reiterated the Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $35.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.19 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.16, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by -18.80%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.14. This is an average of 6 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.01 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.2. According to 6 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $47.45M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $51.82M and a low estimate of $46M.