Using Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) Stock as an income source, let’s make some money!

BMO Capital Markets raised the price target for the Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock to “a Market perform”. The rating was released on January 10, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 18, 2023 by Morgan Stanley that downgraded the stock from an Equal-weight to an Underweight with a price target of $20 for AFRM stock. The research report from Jefferies has upgraded the stock from Underperform to Hold, with a price target set at $30. The stock was initiated by Wells Fargo, who disclosed in a research note on October 31, 2023, to Equal Weight and set the price objective to $17. In their research brief published October 25, 2023, Compass Point analysts downgraded the Affirm Holdings Inc stock from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $13.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.54 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.72, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.18, which implies that the company surprised the market by 25.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.69. This is an average of 11 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.52 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.89. According to 13 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $547.48M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $567.7M and a low estimate of $535.45M.