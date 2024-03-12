Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) Stock Is Looking Attractive

Telsey Advisory Group lowered the price target for the Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO) stock to “a Market perform”. The rating was released on March 08, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 08, 2024 by BofA Securities that downgraded the stock from a Buy to an Underperform with a price target of $15 for VSCO stock. The research report from JP Morgan has downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight, with a price target set at $15. The stock was upgraded by Wells Fargo, who disclosed in a research note on January 16, 2024, from Equal Weight to Overweight and set the price objective to $28. In their research brief published December 01, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group analysts reiterated the Victoria’s Secret & Co stock to Market Perform with a price target of $29.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.58 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $2.47, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.11, which implies that the company surprised the market by 4.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Apr 2024) is $0.07. This is an average of 8 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.37 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.1. According to 8 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.34B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.36B and a low estimate of $1.33B.