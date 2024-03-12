Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) Stock: Amazing technical data that you never knew existed

JP Morgan lowered the price target for the Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:VIR) stock from “an Overweight” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on January 29, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on September 08, 2023 by BofA Securities that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $14 for VIR stock. The research report from JP Morgan has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight, with a price target set at $34. The stock was upgraded by Goldman, who disclosed in a research note on February 21, 2023, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $53. In their research brief published January 27, 2023, Morgan Stanley analysts upgraded the Vir Biotechnology Inc stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight with a price target of $30.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.86 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$1.01, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.15, which implies that the company surprised the market by 14.90%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$1.05. This is an average of 7 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.79 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$1.32. According to 6 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $11.99M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $39.4M and a low estimate of $4.26M.